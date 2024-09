Netball star Farida Kadondi joins Nottingham Forest Netball Club

Netballer Farida Kadondi is set to be part of history-making as a member of the Nottingham Forest Netball Club and will feature in the revitalized english netball league. the former Makindye Weyonje netball club defender who started her professional career with Perak Phoenix in Malaysia, joins other Ugandan stars in professional netball including Peace Proscovia, Mary Nuba, and Hanisha Muhammed.