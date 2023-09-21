NEMA launches anti-litter campaign 'Yonja Uganda' nationwide

This week, the National Environment Management Authority rolled out an anti-litter and waste management campaign at the Lukaya road toll market in Kalungu district. The campaign is intended to sensitize the public against littering waste and plastics to protect the environment. "Yonja Uganda" will be rolled out across the country. I sat down with NEMA's head of corporate communication Naomi Namara Karekaho on this matter and many more issues to do with management of the environment.