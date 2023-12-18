NEMA is gearing up for greater strides in safeguarding the ozone layer

The Executive Director of the National Environment Management Authority NEMA is urging every Ugandan to step up the fight to control dangerous gases emitted into the air from old fridges and outdated air conditioners, to protect the ozone layer. This destruction of the Ozone layer is bound to lead to ailments, like skin diseases, cancer, sunburns, cataracts, quick aging, and a weak immune system. The call comes at a time when the Montreal Protocol continues to invest money into developing countries to protect the Ozone layer.