This week, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) launched an anti-litter and waste management campaign at Lukaya Road Toll Market in Kalungu District, aiming to raise public awareness against littering waste and plastics to protect the environment. The "Yonja Uganda" campaign is set to be implemented nationwide. Andrew Kyamagero conducted an interview with NEMA's Head of Corporate Communication, Naomi Namara Karekaho, discussing various environmental management topics.