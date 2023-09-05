NEMA hosts Tanzanian counterparts to share lessons

National Environment Management Authority is hosting its Tanzania counterparts in an effort to strengthen their relationship in managing trans boundary projects like the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. This comes after cabinet in January awarded the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Company, the construction license for the 1,443km project ,with construction set to commence in November 2023. The NEMA executive director Dr Akankwasah Barirega says the Tanzanian delegation are confident that the project will succeed despite existing resistance and campaigns against it especially by environmental activists