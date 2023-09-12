NEMA demolishes factory wall constructed in wetland

The proprietors of Ice Love Water under the directive of National Environmental Authority have demolished a perimeter wall they had constructed in Mayanja Kato Wetland in Nsangi, Wakiso District. NEMA's Executive Director Barirega Akankwasah says the owner of the water bottling company was also fined 50 million shillings and ordered to restore the land he had reclaimed. The NEMA operation follows a presidential directive to all wetland encroachers to vacate them as the country deals with the consequences of degrading natural resources such as forests and wetlands.