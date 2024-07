Negotiations held over arrested South Sudan soldiers

The security in Lamwo District says it is having ‘strategic talks’ with the government of South Sudan over the fate of three soldiers of the South Sudanese People’s Defense Forces who were arrested on the Ugandan side of the border with guns. The SSPDF soldiers, whose identities have been withheld by security, were arrested on June 26th this year at the Ngomoromo border point. They were allegedly trying to extort money from Ugandan farmers.