Ndaiga family wants action after soldier killed woman

A family in Ndaiga Sub-county in Kagadi District is seeking justice after one of their relatives was shot dead by a UPDF officer during an operation to arrest a suspect. The incident in which Rebecca Masika, a mother of four was killed, happened on the 4th of May this year. The Uganda Police Force revealed that it regrets the unfortunate incident but that the UPDF officer was forced to shoot after the woman attacked him.