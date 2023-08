NDA seizes L-Power coffee with erectile dysfunction ingredient

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has seized 70 boxes of L-Power coffee after finding that it contains Tadalafil, a compound known to cause erectile dysfunction in humans. Abiaz Rwamiri, the spokesperson for NDA, stated that this product, imported from Malaysia, was confiscated at Entebbe Airport. He mentioned that they are actively searching for the importer of this coffee.