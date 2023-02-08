NDA explains crackdown against veterinary drugs sellers |STUDIO INTERVIEW

On Tuesday, the National drug authority conducted an operation at the Miracle Centre Cathedral in Lubaga, Kampala where they impounded a consignment of animal drugs named Tick Off. According to NDA, these drugs contain dangerous substances which are not only used to kill bats and bedbugs but are also harmful to human and animal life. Abiaz Rwamwiri, the NDA spokesperson is in NTV’s studios to share more about this operation.