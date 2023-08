NDA closes down 87 outlets in Luweero

The National Drug Authority has closed 86 drug outlets and impounded 178 boxes of assorted medicines in the greater Luwero districts. This was during a 5-day compliance enforcement operation in Luwero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola districts. The drugs have since been transferred to their offices in Nakawa, Kampala, and will be returned if the outlet owners meet the operation requirements.