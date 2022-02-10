NDA bans alcohol product over viagra content

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has said it suspended the production and distribution of alcoholic products sold under the brand name “Stronger Weekend” because of their Viagra content.

Viagra, a drug for erectile dysfunction, is a highly restricted prescription-only medicine, according to NDA.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Wednesday, Dr James William Tamale, the NDA head of regional offices, said the products which carry Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) quality marks, pose serious health threats to consumers. But UNBS said it is not their mandate to assess medicinal claims.

He said the viagra-adulterated alcohol products manufactured by Thembomar Investment in Kasese District are sold as “Stronger weekend pineapple still table wine” and “Stronger weekend –opaque beer.”

“NDA undertook a laboratory analysis of the “Stronger weekend pineapple still table wine” samples picked from the market and results confirmed that the product is adulterated with Sildenafil citrate [Viagra],” Dr Tamale said.

He said following the signal of adulteration, their team together with police on February 1 raided the factory in Mpondwe and collected the product (wine) together with other samples of the beer which also “tested positive for Sildenafil citrate [Viagra].”

“Sildenafil citrate has serious side effects, which include extreme abdominal complications, respiratory and heart problems, renal failure, sometimes leading to coma, even death,” Dr Tamale said.

“The public is strongly warned against using the stronger weekend products and NDA herby direct bars, guesthouses, shops, supermarkets and the general merchandise shops to stop sale or stocking of this product with immediate effect,” he added.

Ms Sylvia Kirabo, the UNBS spokesperson, said they have not yet received a formal communication from NDA regarding the product, adding that it is not their mandate to test or regulate drugs.

“We don’t have official communication from NDA in regards to the products. When we get that information, we shall be able to respond,” she said.

“UNBS deals with product safety, not therapeutic issues and medicinal claims. That is out of the scope of the Bureau’s mandates,” Ms Kirabo added.

One of the officials of Thembomar Investment, who identified himself as Bosco, said: “The products are made from Congo and we only distribute. Its main branch is in Kasese.” He denied the NDA report that the products have Viagra.

Last year, the regulator also detected Viagra-containing coffee sold under the brand name M-Magix Coffee.