NCS starts inspection of upcountry infrastructure

The National Council of Sports has embarked on the 2023 district outreach program with stops at upcountry locations in Gulu, Lira, Soroti, Kapchorwa, Mbale, Tororo, and Jinja. While on the tour, the National Council of Sports administrators looked at various sports infrastructures in Gulu and Lira before heading out to Soroti.