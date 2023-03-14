NCDC presents supplementary budget to parliament

The National Curriculum Development centre has asked parliament for a supplementary budget of 6 billion shillings to prepare a new curriculum for A-levels, starting in 2 years. The curriculum development centre says it intends to use this money to prepare the curriculum in addition as well as the documents needed to implement the syllabus. An additional 10 billion shillings have been requested by the ministry of education to print more instruction materials for the S.3 learners under the lower-level secondary curriculum.