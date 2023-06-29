National Youth Council president petitions Speaker over budget cuts

Two members of the National youth Council have delivered a petition to the Speaker of Parliament challenging the decision of the budget committee of parliament to cut their proposed annual budget of four billion shillings to 800 million shillings. The chairperson of the Youth Council Jacob Eyeru, says with the cuts, they will not be able to follow up on several projects that are supposed to benefit the youths in the country. Meanwhile, a group of district chairpersons heading to parliament to petition the speaker have been stopped by Police