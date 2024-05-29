National Unity Platform party holds mobilization rally after being blocked in Busoga

The National Unity Platform party held its first peaceful mobilization rally in Mukono Municipality today in sharp contrast to last week's events when the police blocked their activities in Busoga sub-region. It took the entourage close to eight hours to cover the short distance between Kampala and Mukono district which would usually take less than an hour, given the number of people escorting the motorcade. There was however, a brief standoff with the police who blocked the main access road into Mukono Municipality and the NUP group was diverted through another road to Ntawo playground.