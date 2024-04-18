National physical development plan: Gov’t To Extend Ugx 5Bn to local

The Government of Uganda has announced a 5 billion shillings physical planning grant financing to local governments for the implementation of the national development plan. During the launch of the document at her office, the first deputy prime minister of Uganda, Rebecca Kadaga, urged the National Planning Authority (NPA), government agencies, and departments to focus their energies on delivering strategies in line with government priorities.