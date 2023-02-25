National Netball side cleared to join international games

The government has bailed out the Uganda netball federation, which was under pressure from the World Netball to pay more than 20 million in fines after failing to participate in the World cup qualifiers held in South Africa in 2022. The team had been fined for failing to take part in the tournament, after failing to raise funds for their upkeep there. The national team also saw its international ranking from 6th position to 7th in the world.