Nandutu expresses gratitude amidst cabinet reshuffle

On Friday the outgoing Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, extended her gratitude to President Museveni for entrusting her with the position for the past two and a half years.

Her acknowledgment comes shortly after the President implemented a minor cabinet reshuffle, appointing Florence Namboozo Wamala, the Woman MP for Sironko district, to the position.

Despite relinquishing her ministerial role, Nandutu, who also serves as the Woman MP for Bududa, has affirmed her commitment to continue serving in parliament as a back-bencher.



