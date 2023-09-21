Nandala Mafabi speaks out on divisions in FDC

With his eyes set on the presidency in 2026, FDC's Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi says former leader Dr. Kizza Besigye thinks he is the only one who knows how party affairs should be run. Revelations that the FDC was in crisis came to the fore earlier this year, with accusations against Mafabi and the party president Patrick Amuriat of taking money for the 2021 presidential election from dubious sources. As it is now, members of the party have taken sides with one camp in Najjanankumbi and the other at Katonga Road. Raymond Tamale spoke to Mafabi after his nomination to run for party secretary general at the delegates' conference in October.