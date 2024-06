Namisindwa residents accuse civil servants of being corrupt

Namisindwa residents have accused technical workers of corruption and shoddy work while implementing public projects. They said during a public hearing known as Baraza in Magale town council that roads, schools and health units are poorly constructed due to corruption. Some told the meeting that they are asked to pay between 50,000 and 100,000 for police bond yet it is supposed to be free of charge.