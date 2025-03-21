Nalukoola appeals to EC to speed up his swearing-in

Kawempe North MP-elect Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola is appealing to the Electoral Commission to speedily publish his name in the gazette, so he can be sworn in as a legislator. Nalukoola's call came during Juma prayers at Kawempe-Mbogo Mosque, where he was joined by NRM candidate Farida Nambi and independent candidate Muhammad Mutazindwa. In her remarks after the prayers, Faridah Nambi insisted that the electoral violence may have negatively impacted her chances.