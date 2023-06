Nakasero market vendor Sserubiri attains university degree

Last Saturday, Gerald Sserubiri graduated from Kampala International University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. He relied on sorting Irish potatoes and carrying food items to customers’ cars to earn a living to pay for his tuition until NTV aired his story. Following this story, a good samaritan paid his tuition fees for his final semester, which enabled him to achieve a degree award.