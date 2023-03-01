Nagirinya murder suspects claim they confessed after police torture

The High court today conducted a trial within a trial to ascertain allegations that people accused of the murder of Maria Nagirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa were tortured and forced to sign a statement by police detectives. The murders happened in August 2019. FRANCIS JJINGO who is attending the trial reports that Justice Isaac Muwata suspended the hearing of the main case until the torture allegations made by Comporiam Kasolo are dealt with.