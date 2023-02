NAGIRINYA MURDER: Isaac Ssenabulya sentenced to 40 years for kidnap, murder

The High Court in Kampala has sentenced Isaac Ssenabulya to 40 years in jail after he pleaded guilty this week, to murdering Maria Nagirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019. He has also turned into a state witness against those he had been accused of the murder. Ssenabulya has been on remand for three years and will now remain in prison for 37 years.