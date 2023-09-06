Nabbanja warns Headteachers to stop collecting illegal fees

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja says it's illegal for headteachers to collect ungazetted fees from learners. She says it is a government policy to ensure that the less privileged children attain education at both primary and secondary which means that any illegal charges will frustrate the idea. Nabbanja was at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi where 370 secondary school headteachers from eastern Uganda are undergoing leadership training and patriotism.