Nabbanja wants stern action to ensure animal vaccination

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has instructed Gombe Town Council production officer, and the police to burn all animals and birds whose farmers reject the government-supported vaccination program. This order came about during a visit to Resty Nakuya's farm in Butambala, which is a famous establishment in this jurisdiction. Nabbanja also tasked extension workers to play their role to increase awareness of their services to farming communities.