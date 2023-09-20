Nabbanja: Uganda will use science & technology to realise SDGs

Prime minister of Uganda Rt. Hon. Nabbanja Robinah has told the United Nations general assembly in New York that Uganda is committed to utilize science, technology and innovation as a solution to achieving the sustainable development goals. Nabbanja highlighted Uganda's achievement towards the realization of the SDGs. She says that the government of Uganda has established a National Science Technology and Innovation System, centered on priority industrial value chains, aligned to SDGs, with focus on growing the contribution of knowledge-based goods and services to the national economy by increasing domestic productivity, import substitution and export of value-added products.