Nabbanja says government is evaluating alternatives for world bank funding suspension

A week ago the World Bank announced it would not be giving any new loans to Uganda over issues with the Anti-Homosexuality Act meaning that Uganda's budget would be affected. Now, the Prime Minister Robert Nabbanja says they are negotiating with the Bank but should that fail, there are other alternatives to consider to support the budget. Nabbanja said she has been tasked to steer the efforts for alternatives.