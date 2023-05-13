Nabbanja launches water supply system in Isingiro

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has commissioned a 4.5 billion shilling water supply system in Bukanga constituency, Isingiro district. The project named Ruteete – Kibeba Water Supply and sanitation scheme serves over 10,000 people and 11 villages that comprise both the host communities and refugees in Nakivale settlement camp. The prime minister reminded the locals that the project is the result of a pledge by President Museveni to deliver water to the people of Bukanga.