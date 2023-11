Nabbanja backs more growth in the poultry industry

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has emphasized the need for more value addition in the poultry industry. The call was made as the premier commissioned a state-of-the-art hatchery factory in Namanve, Mukono district. The plant is expected to further enhance the development of superior chicken breeds. The premier acknowledged the rising demand for chicken and related products due to the growing population.