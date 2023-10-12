Nabagereka warns against digital era's erosion of Ugandan traditions

The Queen of Buganda Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda has asked Ugandans to safeguard their cultural heritage from the negative effects of the digital era which is to an extent eroding society. In her speech presented by Judy Kamanyi, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Nabagereka Development Foundation Nagginda said that transitioning to modernity should not come at the expense of Uganda's cultural heritage. This was at the annual media convention organised by the department of Journalism and Communication at Makerere University.