Naalya residents upset at smell from sewer lagoon

Residents of Naalya estates are upset at the stench coming from the National Water sewerage treatment lagoons, especially during the rainy season. According to the area LC1 chairperson Allan Bulamu, some of the people who own houses near these lagoons are counting losses as the tenants can't cope with the pungent smell. SUDIR BYARUHANGA has been to Najeera and asked the National Water and Sewerage Corporation to find out what is going on.