NAADS distrubutes macadamia, avocado seeds in Luweero

With the rain season in full force, the government through the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) has started distributing planting materials worth 4bn shillings for macadamia and Hass avocados to farmers across the country. The Executive Director of NAADS Dr. Samuel Mugasi says all the beneficiary farmers have paid 30 per cent of the cost of the seedlings while the Government through NAADS has paid 70 per cent. Currently, macadamia and Hass avocado are some of Uganda's emerging non-traditional cash crops with enormous potential for the agricultural sector.