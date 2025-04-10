Muwanga Kivumbi leads Opposition call to condemn cash gift bonanza

A section of Opposition MPs have started signing a document, set up by the acting Leader of the Opposition in the House, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, calling on legislators to condemn the gifting of 100 million shillings by the House. The legislators say it should be rejected and are also challenging the Inspectorate of Government to take an interest in the matter, recover the money, and prosecute those involved. Kivumbi has also warned fellow opposition legislators against secretly accepting the “Cash Secrecy,” which he says will have an impact on their political path. We have more in this report.