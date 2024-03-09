Mutungo woman sees 3 of her children suffer mental health illness

A mother of six children in Nakawa division is stranded after three of her children suddenly developed mental health challenges. According to Akello, one of the affected children was incarcerated in prison, the second one is currently bedridden at home, and a third is four months pregnant after an unknown man took advantage of her poor mental health state and defiled her. Due to financial constraints, Akello is unable to look after her three sick children in addition to the other three whom her late husband left her with when he passed on