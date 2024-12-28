Mustapha Bbosa: A beacon of hope for the ghetto youth of Kawempe

The ghettos or slums are often known for crime and poor livelihoods, and the uncertainty in this life calls for better leadership to guide them through the hard episodes of life. We trekked to Kawempe Division, a Kampala suburb, to get the story of the leader of the Turf Empire, which has become famous for helping youths, especially from the Kawempe vicinity. The story of Mustapha Bbosa is a tale of hope for the ghetto and perhaps the solution for uplifting ghetto life.