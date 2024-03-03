Muslims get free QURANS ahead of Ramadhan

The Muslim community today awoke to a long queue along John Babiiha Avenue where about 15,000 translated and non-translated Qurans were being given out to the faithful, ahead of the holy fasting month, Ramathan. According to Sheikh Haruna Rashid Kasangaki, one of the organizers of this charity, they are looking to help Muslims recite the Quran easily during Ramadan, which starts on March 11. The Qurans consist of translations into Luganda, with plans afoot to have these translated into Swahili and French.