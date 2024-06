Muslim leadership contests supreme council resolve

The leaders of Noor Mosque in Namugongo, which is a Muslim Martyrs' site, have cast doubt on whether the 200 million shillings given to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council will be used to develop the land in question, saying it should have been sent to the area Imam. The Muslim leaders accuse the government of abandoning them over time, which is why the Muslim Martyrs site is still undeveloped. We spoke to the Mosque administrators.