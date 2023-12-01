Muslim leaders call for calm, say matter of property conflict will be resolved

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council yesterday resolved to punish errant Muslims, who have recently shown their dissatisfaction with Mufti Ramathan Mubajje. These Muslims accuse the Mufti of selling off Council property in different parts of the country. This includes the lease of a tract of land in Ssembabule district, which could now cost the Supreme Council 19 billion to recoup. As RAYMOND TAMALE reports, tempers have been raised by a court a ruling that has given the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council until December 21st to pay up or lose the property.