Muslim community leader calls for increased vigilance in security forces following recent attacks

The Titular head of the Muslim community Prince Kassim Nakibinge has called for more vigilance from security forces especially those doing intelligence. The prince spoke at his residence in Kibuli, Kampala after Eid Adhuha prayers. His remarks relate to the recent attacks on Lhubiriha secondary school in Kasese district and in Masaka where five people have been killed.