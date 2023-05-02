Muslim community in Kabale seek more support

The Kabale district Muslim council have raised a red flag to government over the negligence of the Moslem-founded Kirigime Health Center III on the Public Health Care fund saying that the facility has for decades embraced all government programs. This was raised by the Kabale district Moslem Kadhi Sheikh Kaabu Luule during the donation of an ultrasound scan by the Kabale Municipality Member of Parliament Dr Nicholas Thaddeus Kamara to the facility intended to better diagnosis processes for pregnant mothers.