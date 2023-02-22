Museveni urges UPDF to expand manufacturing operations

President Museveni has tasked the National Enterprise Corporation to consider acquiring more land in Kakiri in the Wakiso district for government to establish a mini-industrial park. NEC, through its subsidiary NEC UZIMA Limited occupies about ten acres in Kakiri military barracks but the president says this could be expanded to at least 100 acres to harbour other industries. DANIEL KIBET filed this report on the commissioning of NEC UZIMA's new production plant.