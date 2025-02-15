Museveni says PDM funding will be gradually increased

President Yoweri Museveni has said that the amount of money given to each parish under the Parish Development Model will be gradually increased to enable more households to benefit from the poverty alleviation program. President Museveni, who was speaking during a press conference in Ntungamo, stated that over time there will be sustainable development as more households become economically self-sufficient. The President has been on the Kigezi leg of a nationwide tour to assess the progress of the Parish Development Model.