Museveni says empowering women is key for country

President Museveni is calling for a narrowing of the existing gender gaps through natural means, rather than through legislation. President Museveni says uplifting all people economically can easily address the inequality challenges, before countering that men cannot spend women's money. Women leaders pointed out that there are fewer women engaged in businesses and those who are employed are in low-ranking jobs. The remarks came during celebrations to mark the International Women's Day in Katakwi.