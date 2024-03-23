Museveni's appointment of military officers to cabinet sparks legal debate

By Francis Jjingo More by this Author

President Museveni's recent appointment of Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, Chief of Defence Forces, as the state minister in charge of Trade has reignited a longstanding debate in Uganda regarding the legality of serving military officers holding political positions.

While some Ugandans have expressed concerns over the appointment, citing legal provisions that military officers seeking political office should first resign or retire from the defense forces as per Section 99 of the UPDF Act 2005, others argue that the president has not violated any laws.

The appointment of serving military officers to the cabinet is not unprecedented, with Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, Gen David Muhoozi, and former Chief of Defence Forces Gen Aronda Nyakairima previously serving as ministers. However, Article 208(2) of the constitution prohibits members of the armed forces from engaging in partisan politics.

UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulaigye has defended the appointments, stating that the president has not breached any laws and emphasizing the duty of all Ugandans, including military officers, to support President Museveni's manifesto.

Despite these assertions, the issue remains contentious, with legal experts and critics questioning the compatibility of military officers holding political office with the laws of Uganda. The UPDF continues to be represented in parliament by nine military officers, further adding to the complexity of this debate.