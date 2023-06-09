Museveni rejects claims he ignored Luwero

President Museveni has dismissed as unfair the claim that the National Resistance Movement has not delivered for Luwero district. The message came in a speech delivered for him by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who said they had built more roads than had been admitted by critics in the district. Nabbanja was speaking during celebrations to mark Heroes' Day celebrations in Kasaala Catholic Parish in Butuntumula Sub county for the second consecutive time.