Museveni pledges to build airport in Kanungu

President Museveni has pledged to construct an international airport in Kihiihi, Kanungu District, to attract high-end tourists seeking to view some of the country's prime attractions. Speaking during the International Community of Banyakigezi (ICOB) Convention in Kanungu, the president acknowledged the value of the tourism sector. He revealed that an investor had been secured to launch the project in the area, with work set to begin soon.