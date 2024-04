Museveni launches environmental protection campaign

President Museveni has launched a campaign to protect the environment, renewing the call for all encroachers of wetlands and other natural resources to vacate. The goal of the new National Patriotism Environmental Protection campaign, led by the patriotism secretariat, is to plant one million trees in 18 zones across the country by the end of this year. The event was held at Kitebi Secondary School in Rubaga Division.