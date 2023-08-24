Museveni: Importation of second hand clothes to be banned

President Museveni has announced a ban on the importation of second-hand clothes with the view that people should now resort to buying new clothes because there are textile factories in Uganda that are producing them. He also directed that with effect from the 1st of September this year there will be no more importation of electrical cables and meters and that these should be bought from factories within Uganda. President Museveni spoke at the commissioning of 16 factories in the Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park. The event also saw the groundbreaking of nine new factories.